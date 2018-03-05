Car Crushes Teenage Scrambling For Lawmaker's Naira Note

Published:

13 year old boy, Bappah Adamu has been killed while allegedly scrambling for naira notes thrown by a federal lawmaker near the Bauchi Maiduguri highway. Adamu was reportedly knocked down by a vehicle while trying to get money thrown by the member representing Ganjuwa /Darazo Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Halliru Jika.





The incident reportedly occurred at Konkiyel village when the lawmaker was leaving the town after inspecting a project he was executing there. A resident of the town, Safiyanu Konkiyel, said the money was flung into the air near the highway and people rushed to pick the notes scattered on the road. "In the process of trying to get his share of the money, he was hit by the vehicle, he added.





When contacted on the telephone , the police in Darazo said they could not confirm the incident because it was not reported. A politician in the area, who spoke to newsmen, however, said he was aware that the lawmaker visited Darazo, Soro and Konkyel on Saturday. He said he was also aware that the lawmaker was booed in Soro, but could not confirm the death of the 13 year old in Konkiyel town.





But in a swift reaction, Jika said the death of the boy had nothing to do with his visit. Jika, who spoke to a reporter on the telephone, said the boy was knocked down by a car about one hour after he left Konkiyel town. He also said no incident happened in Soro where he spent more than one hour before leaving, adding that the reports were mischievous and targeted at him by political opponents.

