Business Woman Docked In Abuja For Forging Signature Of Leadership Newspaper Publisher

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Wednesday, March 21, 2018 arraigned a businesswoman, Amal Hassan, before Justice M. A. Nasiru of the Federal Capital Territory High court sitting in Jabi, Abuja, on a 2-count charge bordering on forgery contrary to Section 366 of the Penal Code Act Cap 532 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria (Abuja) 1990 and punishable under Section 364 of the same Act.Count one of the charge reads:“That you, Amal Hassan, being one of the directors of the Outsource Company Ltd, on or about the 2nd day of September, 2015 at Abuja within the jurisdiction of this Honorable Court forged the signature of one Sam Nda- Isaiah on a document titled ‘The Federal Republic of Nigeria Company and Allied Matters Acts, 1990 Company Ltd by Share Special Resolution of the Outsource Company Ltd RC: 1133186 dated 2nd September, 2015’ with the intention of causing it to be believed that the said document was jointly signed by you and Sam Nda-Isaiah who you knew did not sign it.”Defendant pleaded not guilty to the counts.In view of her plea, counsel to the EFCC, Takon Ndifon, urged the court to fix a date for trial.However, Counsel to the defendant, Francis Mgboh, orally applied that his client be admitted to bail. He said that the defendant had been on administrative bail granted to him by the EFCC since the start of the investigation and had not breached any of its terms.Ndifon opposed the bail application saying “there must be material facts before granting bail”. According to him, the court cannot use its discretion on speculations. He urged the court to refuse the application.Justice Nasiru admitted the accused person to bail in the sum of N5million with two sureties in like sum. The sureties must be resident within the Federal Capital Territory and must be civil servants not below Grade Level 12.The judge, thereafter, adjourned to April 23, 2018 for trial and ordered the defendant to be remanded in prison pending the satisfaction of the bail condition.