Bureau de Change Operator Bags 3 Year Jail Term For N13m Fraud

Justice Abdullahi Yusuf of the Katsina state High Court yesterday convicted and sentenced one Sale Mohammed Elleman to three years imprisonment for offences of criminal Breach of Trust, Cheating, Misappropriating and diversion of funds.The convicts journey to prison began when the Commission received a petition from one Salisu Tambaya who alleged that Elleman who is into Bureau De Change business fraudulently induced him in parting with the sum N13,000,000 (Thirteen Million Naira) only under the pretext that the money would be invested into BDC business.Upon arraignment, he pleaded not guilty to the charge.After diligent prosecution, Justice Yusuf was convinced that the convict was entrusted with the property in question, N13,000,000 (Thirteen Million Naira Only) by PW1 who is the complainant to invest in bureau de change business based on the testimonies of witnesses and the exhibits tendered. "We refer to testimonies of PW1, 2, 3, and DW1 and also exhibits A2 & A3 respectively". He said.The judge however disagreed with the claim of the convict where he said that the money had actually been invested."Although, the accused claimed to have invested the money, there was no evidence as to when the business commence, no any record whatsoever of the purported business transactions provided, it is in evidence that the accused could not give a satisfactory account of the said money".Justice Yusuf consequently found the accused person guilty and accordingly convicted and sentenced him to serve three years imprisonment without option of fine.The convict was also ordered to restitute the sum of N12, 200,000 (Twelve Million Two Hundred Thousand Naira) only to the complainant.