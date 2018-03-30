Bukola Sarakis Easter Message To Christians

Published:





Senate President Bukola Saraki has called Nigerians to work towards emulating the virtues of Jesus Christ. The senate president made this known in his Easter message to Christians and Nigerians on Thursday.



In the message signed by his media aide, Yusuph Olaniyonu, Saraki stated that Nigerians must remain constant in their efforts to promote unity across all lines. He said: "This weekend, we join our Christian brothers and sisters in Nigeria and across the world to celebrate the Easter festivities.



"This commemoration is a time for deep reflection as it marks the sacrifice of Jesus Christ and his victory over death. “It is a time to reach out to our brothers and sisters in need.“It is also a time for all of us–regardless of faith, or ethnicity to come together to pray for the peace of our nation.”

