Buhari's Award Is Real,No Money Was Paid For It.Martin Luther King Family

A member of the Martin Luther King family has debunked the claim that the award given President Muhammadu Buhari by their foundation was fake and paid for.Farris Isaac Newton former C.E.O/ President MLK centre for 5years and senior fellow MLK centre made this statement while fielding questions from journalists in Lagos.Hear him,"I am here in Nigeria having enjoyed my stay.it's my first time hopefully not the last, am a member of the MLK family here in Nigeria .Anyone who has said that anybody paid us to come here is insulting me and my family . I am a nephew of MLK and anyone else in my family.it is a fake news, lies, slander, is a lie on my good character, anything that I have done here in Nigeria or said about the President is coming from my head devoid of any compensation other inducement or exchange for anything and I stand by it. we don't deal like that, the MLK family includes three families .MLK junior who is the second son, my mother and my uncle. none of us through out the three branches are buyable , we don't do things for money, we do things on principle, it is insulting, anyone in Nigeria should be ashamed, it's embarrassing, it's a slander on our good name, we are here in Nigeria to established new bond between Americans and Africa.Please let us not let this be the story let not make this beautiful story something bad."Some sections of the social media has accused the President Muhammadu Buhari's SA on Diaspora Hon Abike Dabiri of being the brain behind the alleged fake award given Buhari accusing her of paying a whooping $3.5m for the award.Hon Abike Dabiri who also spoke to CKN News exclusively last night debunked the story that the award is fake and that it was paid for.