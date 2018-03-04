Buhari's Aide Babafemi Ojudu To Declare For Ekiti Governorship Race On Friday

Published:

LET’S GO​Dear friend,​​Greetings from Ado Ekiti.​​After months of consultations and prayers, I have decided the time has come to join the battle to rescue Ekiti State from years of neglect and poor administration.​​Please join me in Ado Ekiti on Friday, March 9, 2018 when I declare my intention to run for the office of governor of Ekiti State.​​This race is not only for me. It’s yours as well. It’s for sanctity and civility in government. It’s for the progress of our people. It’s for the economic and infrastructural development of Ekiti State. You have all encouraged me to be the change that Ekiti needs. Now, I say to you “Let’s Go Change Ekiti State”.​​I realize some of you are far away or may be unable to join us in Ado Ekiti for the declaration. We have made arrangement for you to be a part of it. You can follow the events live on:​​TELEVISION ​ ​- TVC​​RADIO​​- ADABA RADIO​​LIVE STREAM​​- BABAFEMI OJUDU 2018 ON FACEBOOK​​​I look forward to going on this march with you. I trust I can count on your support and prayers.​Best​Babafemi Ojudu