Buhari Vows To Deal With Individuals Playing Politics With Dapchi Girls Abduction

Published:

President Muhammadu Buhari has vowed to deal with politicians politicising abduction of school girls in the country. He gave the warning while receiving 104 school girls and two primary school pupils from Dapchi, Yobe State, at the presidential villa.





The president also told the security chiefs that any laxity that leads to abduction will be viewed very strongly. He asked the security agencies to ensure that there is no repeat of students’ abduction.





Buhari affirmed that Boko Haram insurgents released the Dapchi school girls last Wednesday unconditionally after painstaking back channel negotiations. The president said government opted for negotiations because it did not want any of the captives to be hurt.





Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday announced that he is willing to offer amnesty to repentant members of the dreaded Boko Haram sect. The president made this known during an ongoing meeting with the schoolgirls abducted and released by the terrorists from Dapchi in Yobe State.





Buhari said: “While further efforts are being made to secure the release of every abducted citizen in Nigeria, Government is ever ready to accept the unconditional laying down of arms by members of the Boko Haram group, who show strong commitment in this regard.“We are ready to rehabilitate and integrate such repentant members into the larger society.





"This country has suffered enough of hostility. Government is, therefore, appealing to all to embrace peace for the overall development of our people and the country.”Earlier, the Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Lawal Daura, had said that the social media and utterances of those incompetent to speak on the matter almost marred efforts to rescue the girls.





He also said that almost all the freed Dapchi schoolgirls had one skin infection or the other for not bathing for one month. The schoolgirls with their parents had arrived the State House press gallery at exactly 11:40am and the meeting with the girls started few minutes past 12 noon when Buhari arrived the Council Chamber.

Share This