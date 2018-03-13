Buhari Sacks Boroh As Amnesty Coordinator

Published:





President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday sacked his Special Adviser on Niger Delta and Coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, Brig. Gen. Paul Boroh ( retd.).





In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, the President also named Prof . Charles Dokubo as his replacement.

In addition to his sack, Buhari also directed the National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno, to carry out a full investigation into the activities of the Amnesty Programme from 2015 to date.





The President said the investigation should focus on allegations of financial impropriety and other acts that are allegedly detrimental to the objectives of the programme.





The statement read,“President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Professor Charles Quaker Dokubo as the new Coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme for former Niger Delta militants.

He replaces Brig. Gen. Paul Boroh (retd .).





"Prof . Dokubo is currently Director of Research and Studies at the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs. He holds a PhD in Strategic Studies from the University of Bradford, United Kingdom, and hails from Abonema, Akuku Toru Local Government of Rivers State.





"Meanwhile, the President directs the National Security Adviser to carry out a full investigation into the activities of the Amnesty Programme from 2015 to date, especially allegations of financial impropriety and other acts that are allegedly detrimental to the objectives of the Presidential Amnesty Programme.”

Share This