BREAKING: Buhari Offers Repentant Boko Haram Members Amnesty, Meets Dapchi Girls, Parents In Aso Villa

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday expressed his readiness to offer amnesty to members of the Boko Haram sect that are willing to drop their arms.





Buhari said this at a meeting he had with schoolgirls abducted from their school in Dapchi , Yobe State and were released on Wednesday.





The girls parents are also attending the meeting holding inside the Press Gallery of the Presidential Villa's Council Chambers. Some top government officials and security chiefs joined Buhari at the meeting.

