Buhari Meets National Assembly Leaders In Aso Rock

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday evening met with the leadership of the National Assembly behind closed doors. The meeting which was held at the Presidential Villa, Abuja started at about 9.10pm with the arrival of the President.









Those who attended the meeting from the National Assembly included the President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki; Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara; his deputy, Lasun Yusuf; Senate Leader, Ahmed Lawan; House Leader, Femi Gbajabiamila; Senator Sola Adeyeye, Philip Aduda, House Chief Whip, Al-Hassan Dogowa, and Deputy Whip, Pally Iriase among others.









Aduda was the only member of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party that attended the meeting while all others are from the ruling All Progressives Congress. Missing conspicuously in the meeting were Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu, Godswill Akpabio-Minority Leader, Emmanuel Bwacha-Deputy Minority Leader and Biodun Olujimi-Deputy Minority Whip.









With Buhari from the Executive arm of government were his Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari; Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha; Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina; Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu and Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters (Senate), Senator Ita Enang. The agenda of the meeting was not made public.

