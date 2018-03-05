Buhari Government Doesn't Care About The People Of Rivers - Gov. Wike

Published:

Rivers state governor Nyesom Wike has slammed the President Muhammadu Buhari administration for allegedly neglecting the state since 2015.“The federal government has no tangible project in Rivers state after close to three years in government. These APC leaders from the state have been unable to attract a single project,” he said on Saturday. "If you know you cannot deliver projects to the people of Rivers state, you better keep quiet and allow us to develop the state.”









Wike made the comments shortly after he flagged off the construction of the Umueze Umuogba Umuokpurukpu Umueke Umunju Umuellechi Eberi road in Omuma area of the state. He said, "There is no way that Omuma council will not continue to benefit from key projects. The lawmaker representing Omuma State Constituency, Kelechi Nwogu has performed creditably and we can see his constituency project.“Those who represented Omuma council in the past, what is their legacy. For this administration, we shall develop the area.”

