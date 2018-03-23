Buhari Directs Police, Soldiers, Other Security Agencies To Stop Killings

Published:

Nigeria’s commander in chief President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday charged security agencies to stop the incessant killings by suspected herdsmen. Buhari, while also directing the nation’s security outfits to bring all criminal elements to their kneels, urged them to improve their strategies on intelligence gathering, surveillance and accuracy in deployments.





The president said these during an official visit to Zamfara state, Northwest Nigeria. He held an interactive meeting with political leaders, traditional rulers, elders and victims of recent attacks in the state. More than 40 people were killed in the state last month in an attack on Birane, Zurmi area.





"As far as I am concerned, our security agencies have recorded some successes, but they need to do much more,” Buhari’s top media aide Femi Adesina said in a statement.“They are not to oppress anyone, but they have to gather and send intelligence and warnings when something is about to happen."





"I have come here to commiserate with you over the loss of lives and property. We will continue to do our best to improve the security situation. However, those committing atrocities live with you. Some of these people are not reported because you don’t trust the security outfits, instead, you report back to the criminals. We should give priority to security," he said.

