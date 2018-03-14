Buhari's Comment On Police Boss, Idris Vindicates Me....Gov Ortom

Published:

The Benue state government says it feels vindicated by President Muhammadu Buhari’s comment regarding the inspector general of police, Ibrahim Idris. The president had, in a meeting with stakeholders in Benue state, said he had no idea IGP Idris disobeyed an order he gave him. The issue has generated a lot of talk, mostly backlash, with opposition leaders like Fani-Kayode and Governor Ayodele Fayose, berating the president for not being in charge of his administration.





Speaking on the issue, the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Samuel Ortom, Terver Akase, said the president only echoed the alarm already raised by his principal. He said, "There is nothing new. What the President confirmed is what we have already said on several occasions.“The President said he was not aware that the IGP left to Nasarawa after spending just a day in Benue and this is what we have already made known to the Nigerian public before.





"We don’t want to hold on to the President’s statement because we had said it. "The President was just reacting to questions on the issue raised by a concerned individual who wanted to know if he was aware,” he told Daily Post. Meanwhile, Tahav Agerzua, Special Adviser, Media & ICT to the Governor Ortom said the state appreciates the president’s visit to the state.





He said, "On behalf of the government and good people of the State, sincerely appreciates President Muhammadu Buhari and his entourage on their recent visit.“He also appreciates major stakeholders in the State for participating in the town hall meeting with the President in spite of the short notice. Governor Ortom thanks the people of Benue State for remaining calm and law abiding during the visit.“He wishes that the President would consider and address the concerns of the government and good people of the State.“The Governor prays that God would bless the President, Benue people and other Nigerians.

Share This