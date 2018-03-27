Buhari bags Martin Luther King’s Exceptional African Leadership Award

Published:

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday received the Black history award for his exceptional leadership in Africa. The award was presented to him by Late Martin Luther King’s family who paid him a visit earlier on Monday at the presidential villa.





This was disclosed by President Muhammadu Buhari’s personal assistant on Social Media, Lauretta Onochie. She wrote with pictures: “President Buhari receives the First Black History Month National Black Excellence and Exceptional African Leadership Award 2018 from Martin Luther King’s JNR Family.





"Dr Mrs Naomi Barbara King led other members of the African-American body to the conferment.“The Award was presented to him in Abuja by the Family of Martin Luther King led by Luther’s Wife. Martin Luther King’s Wife said PMB won this award because of America’s recognition of his Anti Corruption war, urging him not to be deterred!”

