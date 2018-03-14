Brother Of Female Youth Corper Killed By Train In Lagos,Debunks Initial Narratives

Published:

The brother to the Youth Corper who was alleged to have died in Lagos by a train has debunked the stories making the rounds that her sister had an earpiece on her ear when she was crushed.Here was what Albert Odili Obi wrote on his wall"This will my last post on my beloved sister's death.. cause I'll be burning candle lights by tomorrow to mourn her properly.A wise man once said to me, "It's either you're alive or you're dead".. He went on to say "it's two kind of living cause God made it so.. the life we're living now is a different one from the dead.. so we shouldn't accept the fact that they're gone forever"I won't shed any more tears cause I believe my Nne is ok where ever she is.Nne wasn't even caring a phone that's playing music.. she'd been robbed severally and had decided not to go out with big phones again.. she was holding a torch phone..And the Nne we know very well isn't a music type of person.. tell me about sport related stories, then I'll agree, music isn't her thing atall.She uploaded 39 pics on that Thursday morning before she left and none of it was she wearing a head phone on..Secondly a train isn't a bicycle where it's hone can't be heard loudly..If you've see a train coming then you'll understand what am explaining.. In Port Harcourt where we previously lived, Gambia precisely,, when a train is passing at Okija in Mile1, it vibrates the whole houses like it's an earthquake, from miles away, and you can feel the heavy sound of the hone from a very very far distance like it's close already before it comes close.. then tell me, how loud can a headphone stop one from not hearing the hone when it's close..Lastly, the body parts of one who's killed by a train will not be intact.. , there's no way the bones won't be crushed and body parts scattered cause a train is consist of heavy metals that runs on rails.. (Iron to Iron) crushes anything on its part to pieces, even iron itself... in this senerio, she was pulled out from the train and not crushed..Her kaki hooked on one of the metals on the side of the train, because the train wasn't on high speed, it just boarded it's passengers, and about to take off before the incident happened, thereby dragging her to some distance where her leg was badly bruised and her fingers cut off... she didn't died at the spot, she lived for about 8hours or more before I could get to lagos she'd lost too many blood. And that was the end.So please, before you believe anything you read, ask questions.. bloggers can post whatever they feel it's comfortable for them so be wise..Sites like Opera mini, and lots of them out there without names are not places to get a credible answers and result from.I pray that we don't lose any loved one till they live old and die at the right time... AmenGod bless us all"