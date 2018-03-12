Bride And Her Seven Bridesmaids Killed In Plane Crash In Dubai

Published:

A 28-year-old bride Mina Basaran, her entire bridesmaid and 3 others have lost their lives after Mina’s private plane crash-landed on return from a bachelorette party in Dubai.The Turkish bride to be was celebrating her impending marriage to Murat Gezer when her plane burst into flames and crashed in the south of Iran on Sunday, Daily Mail reports.The people on board the flight from Sharjah to Istanbul were all females as there were 2 female pilots, a female crew member, the bride to be and her 7 bridesmaids.Authorities confirmed on Monday that none of them survived.Source:Daily Mail