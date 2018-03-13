Breaking:Why Donald Trump Fired US Sectary Of State That Visited Buhari Yesterday

Published:

President Donald Trump announced Tuesday that he has fired Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and will nominate CIA Director Mike Pompeo to succeed him, replacing his top diplomat ahead of a potential high-stakes sitdown between the US President and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Tillerson's departure follows months of tension between him and Trump. Gina Haspel, the current CIA deputy director, stands to take over the agency, Trump tweeted Tuesday morning.

Mike Pompeo, Director of the CIA, will become our new Secretary of State. He will do a fantastic job! Thank you to Rex Tillerson for his service! Gina Haspel will become the new Director of the CIA, and the first woman so chosen. Congratulations to all! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 13, 2018

Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump said he respected Tillerson's "intellect" and said he "got along well with Rex."

"I think Rex will be much happier now," Trump said.



Mr Tillersion was in Abuja yesterday where he met Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari as part of his Africa's you're.

Source:CNN,additional report by CKN News





Share This