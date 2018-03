Published:

The three Senators representing Lagos State at the Senate today endorsed Governor Akinwunmi Ambode for a second.Those who endorsed him were Senators Gbenga Ashafa ,Remi Tinubu and Senator Adeola.They commended the performance of the governor so far and urge all Lagosians to vote massively for him in 2019.In his own response ,the governor thanked the Senators for their endorsement ,pledging that it will propel him to do more .