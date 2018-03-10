Breaking:Notorious Killer And Cattle Rustler Buharin Daji Killed In Zamfara State (See Picture)

The body of the cattle rustling kingpin Buharin Daji was found by operatives of Nigeria Police Force and Nigerian Army jointly combing the Madada forest in Dansadau District in search of the corpse.





Buharin Daji with his eight lieutenants were reportedly killed by one of his boys called Dogo Gide on Wednesday after a skirmish within their camp. He was shot dead after he rustled the cows of Dogo Gide's in- laws, according to sources.





The state Commissioner of Police Mr Kenneth Ebrimson had earlier said his men and the military are combing the forest to possibly find the corpse of the cattle rustling kingpin.





Similarly, residents told our reporter that they saw movement of army vehicles into Dansadau town and were being helped by the repentant cattle rustlers in search of the body of the notorious armed bandit.

A resident in Dansadau town called Alhaji Ya'u told our reporter on Friday that the corpse of Buharin Daji was found inside the forest two days after he was killed.





"Security operatives went inside the forest yesterday and they came back late in the evening. They went back Friday morning and I can confirm to you that his body was found because I have just spoken with one of the military personnel involved in the search," Alhaji Yau said.





"The military told me that they saw dozens of human skeletons inside the forest and bodies about 25 decomposing bodies of the Buharin Daji's boys. The military didn't bother to take those bodies, they only took away Buharin Daji' corpse," he added.





He said dozens of the repentant armed bandits and cattle rustlers were happy at the development as some of them were in joyful mood when the news of the death of Buharin Daji became public knowledge.



