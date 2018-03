Published:

Barely few days after the Minister of Defence promised that they will be released, report coming in from Dapchi has it tyatbsome of the 110 school girls abducted by Boko Haram have been released this morning.CKN News could not authoritatively ascertain how many of the girls have been released .The release has not been confirmed by the Military authorities or the Yobe State Government yetMore details later