Lawmaker representing Bauchi South Senatorial District , Senator Ali Wakili, is feared dead. Sources in the Senate said the lawmaker slumped on Saturday morning at his Gwarimpa, Abuja residence after which he was taken to a hospital within the estate, but he died before getting emergency treatment.





Wakili, 58, was Chairman of Senate Committee on Poverty Alleviation He was a member of the ruling All Progressives Congress.



