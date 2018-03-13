BREAKING: Reps Recall Jibrin From Suspension

Published:

The House of Representatives has recalled its former Chairman, Committee on Appropriation, Mr. Abdulmumini Jibrin, from suspension. It may be recalled that Jibrin was suspended on September 28, 2016 for 180 legislative days.





Since the House of Reps sits thrice in a week, Jibrin’s suspension lasted over 17 months. At the time of his suspension and based on a motion recommended by the House Ethics Committee Chairman, Nicholas Ossai, and adopted by the entire lawmakers, the embattled Jibrin was also barred from assuming a position of authority in the current National Assembly.





Jibrin drew the ire of his fellow lawmakers when he read a speech during the plenary on July 20, 2016 alleging fraud in the budget, and afterwards revealed some documents to the media, which his colleagues considered damaging.





Details later.....

Share This