The House of Representatives has unanimously passed a vote of no confidence in the Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, and the Minister of State, Mr. Abubakar Bawa-Bwari.





Both ministers shunned a sectoral debate on the steel sector scheduled today to find solutions to the troubled Ajaokuta Steel Plant.

The motion on no confidence vote was moved by the Leader of the House, Mr. Femi Gbajabiamila.

