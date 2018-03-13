BREAKING: Reps Begin Probe Of Dapchi Schoolgirls’ Abduction

Published:

An ad hoc committee of the House of Representatives began preliminary investigations into the abduction of 110 girls from Government Girls Science and Technical College, Dapchi, by Boko Haram insurgents on February 19. The committee, which is chaired by Mr. Buba Yusuf-Yakub, said the latest abduction again raised the question on rising security challenges in the country.





“It suggests that our security challenges as a nation have become nastier and frighteningly comprehensive to such an extent that life in Nigeria has become short and brutish.” Yusuf-Yakub, who spoke with reporters at the National Assembly, said the committee’s modus operandi would include meeting with military commanders, the parents of the girls, the police, the school authorities and the state and local government officials to get first-hand information.





He also said the committee would find out whether security agencies were complicit and whether there was dereliction of duty. The chairman added, “The committee will, at the end of this important national assignment, express its opinion, apportion blame where necessary and make recommendations.”

