BREAKING: President Buhari Rejects Oyegun’s Tenure Extension, Says It's Illegal

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday rejected the tenure extension of the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman, John Odigie-Oyegun and other elected national and state officials. Speaking at the National Executive Committee meeting of the party, Buhari described the process as illegal.





The president explained that after due consultation, it had become imperative to overturn the resolution of the February 27 NEC, which allowed the tenure extension, on the ground that it contravened Article 17 Sub-section 1 of the Party constitution which recommends a 4-year tenure for all elected officials.





He also noted that the extension contravened the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria which requires elected officials to present themselves for re-election after four years. Buhari stressed the need for members to avoid constitutional infractions which could make the Party vulnerable to litigation.

