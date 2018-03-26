BREAKING: PDP Apologizes To Nigerians For Past Mistakes

Published:

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Monday reflected on its 16 years stewardship and admitted it made some mistakes and asked Nigerians to forgive its wrongdoings.





Uche Secondus National chairman of the party, Prince Uche Secondus stated this at a public discourse on contemporary politics and governance in Nigeria, organized by the PDP in Abuja.





Speaking on the theme, “Nation Building: Resetting the agenda,” Secondus pledged the readiness of the PDP to learn from its mistakes arguing that regardless of what the party failed to do, experience remains the best teacher. “The PDP was in power for 16 years and as expected, we made mistakes.





We are sorry for our mistakes and when we return, we shall make this country better. We have experience, no any other party has it. “The PDP has embarked on a rescue mission and together we will salvage this nation back from the grip of the incompetent All Progressives Congress (APC),” said Secondus.

