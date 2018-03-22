Breaking News:Police IRT Team Arrests Notorious Kidnapping Gang In Kaduna

Published:

On 21/3/18 based Credible information Received about the Hideout of a Notorious Kidnap Kingpin aka Hassan Saleh aka Yellow and his Gang members deep inside Rijianna Forrest Kaduna State.Combined teams of IRT personnel and Vigilanttee men Stormed the Kidnappers camp and on Sighting the Operatives, the deadly Kidnappers opened fire on the teams who returned fire and Fatally wounded the Gangleader Hassan Saleh aka Yellow and also Arrested (1)Abdulahi Usman 34yrs from Rijana village Kaduna state (2) Zaiyanu Bello 25yrs from Kauru katsina state Alive and Recovered an AK47 Rifle while other Gangmembers escaped.Suspects arrested confessed to several kidnappings Within Abuja-Kaduna Highway and mentioned other Gangmembers at large. Serious efforts in progress to get remaining Gang members atlarge To Justice.