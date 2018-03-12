BREAKING: EFCC arrests former PDP chair, Modu Sheriff

Published:

The are strong indications that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has arrested a former factional National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Ali Modu Sheriff. The former Borno State Governor according to report is currently being grilled by officials of the anti-graft agency since he arrived the EFCC office around 10 am.





According to the report, Modu-Sheriff’s arrest is in connection with the role he played in the alleged sharing of the sum of N40 million. The anti-graft agency had on June 6, 2016, grilled Mohammed Wakil, who was the PDP campaign coordinator for Borno State, who in his report, said the N450 million allocated to the State was shared as follows:





"Nicholas Msheliya, Peter Biye, Hon. Kudla satumaria, Hon. Ibrahim Birma, all from Southern Borno received the sum of N112,340.000.00. Equally Hon. Kangar, through Dr. Kulima A.A received N88, 620.000.00, while Engr Mohammad Baba Kachalla, Hon. Kaamuna Khadi, Hon. Zarma Mustapha and Hon. Abdulrahman Tarab received the sum of 140,860.000.00.





"Similarly, the sum of N40 million was allegedly given to Hon. Kumalia, for onward transmission to Sen. Ali Modu Sheriff for Security”, a statement by the Head of Media and Publicity of the EFCC, Wilson Uwujaren had said.





More To Come..





Source:Aledeh.com

