Probably to forestall a mass rally slated to take place at its headquarters today by Journalists and Civil Society groups ,the Department of State Security (DSS) has released detained Abuja Bereau Chief of Independent Newspaper, Tony Ezimakor.Mr Ezimakor was released to his lawyers at about 10.30pm last night after being detained for seven days.His detention without trial has generated condemnation across the country