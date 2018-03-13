BREAKING: Buhari Writes N’Assembly, Opposes Amendment To Electoral Act

Published:

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday rejected the amendment to the Electoral Act, which intended to change the country’s elections sequence. It was gathered that the President gave three reasons for withholding assent to the bill, which was passed by both chambers of the National Assembly.





It was learned that the President communicated his decision to the federal legislature in two separate letters addressed to Senate President Bukola Saraki and Speaker Yakubu Dogara. The two presiding officers are expected to read the letters to their colleagues at plenary between Tuesday and Thursday.





Following the passage of the bill by the National Assembly, several civil society organizations (CSOs), senior lawyers and other notable Nigerians kicked against it, calling on the president not to assent to it.

