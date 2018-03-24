Blackmail, Hate Speech Brought Buhari To Power In 2015 – Sule Lamido

Published:

A presidential aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Sule Lamido, has said President Muhammadu Buhari used blackmail and hate speech to win the 2019 election.





The former governor of Jigawa state made this known when he met with PDP chieftains in the state to declare his intention to run for the 2019 presidency.





The PDP chieftains noted that three years down the line, Nigeria had become a war zone because of the incompetence of the All Progressives Congress (APC) led administration.





Lamido said: “In 2019, the coast is clear. There is no way APC will win. Look at the country, are we united? Are we stable? Are we prosperous? Are we secure? We’ve become a world embarrassment; we are becoming an ancient nation. So PDP will come back in 2019.





"There is no way, Buhari will ever come back no matter what he does, because he knows he is a contraption who rode on the notions of the Nigerian people based on blackmail, sentiment and hate speech.”

