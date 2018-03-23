Billionaire Kidnapper, Evans Again Loses Application To Dismiss Kidnapping Charges

Published:

The Lagos State High Court in Igbosere has dismissed applications filed by Chukwudumeme Evans Onwuamadike, seeking to quash two separate charges of kidnapping filed against him by the Lagos state government. Justice Adedayo Akintoye, in her ruling, on Thursday held that the applications lacked merit and therefore dismissed them.





It was the third occasion that Evans would fail in his attempt to get the various charges filed against him quashed. He had got the same verdict from Justices Hakeem Oshodi and Oluwatoyin Taiwo, before whom he also has pending charges.





In her ruling on Thursday, Justice Akintoye rejected the argument by Evans’ lawyer, Olukoya Ogungbeje, that the charges against his client were defective and amounted to an abuse of court processes.





Contrary to Ogungbeje’s contention, the judge also held that the proof of evidence filed by the prosecution in support of the charges disclosed enough material to warrant the trial of Evans and his co-defendants.





Citing sections 152 and 153 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Law of Lagos State, 2015, the judge added that the charges did not constitute an abuse of court processes.





Having dismissed Evans’ applications, the judge adjourned till May 7, 2018 for commencement of trial. The first of the charges has Evans are Joseph Emeka, Ugochukwu Nwachukwu and Victor Aduba as defendants. The defendants in the second charge are Evans, Joseph Emeka, Linus Okpara and Victor Aduba.

