Billionaire Arthur Eze Drags Delta Female Politician To Court Over N1.2b Loan Borrowed To Execute Her Governorship Ambition

Published:

A staggering loan of N1.2billion allegedly borrowed by a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) stalwart Dr. Ngozi Olejeme to enable her prosecute her aspiration of contesting the 2015 governorship election in Delta State has now landed her in court.



The lender and Olojeme’s long standing associate, Prince Arthur Eze is frustrated that repayment of the alleged loan is not forthcoming, and prays an Abuja High Court to compel her to pay.



The loan, according to the suit filed by Eze, is in two parts:$2.8million and N240 million.



He said the agreed repayment dates for the funds have long expired without any attempt by the defendant to settle the debt.



Attached to the suit are 39 pages of Eze’s Oranto Petroleum Limited’s domiciliary and Naira-denominated bank statements detailing dates and amounts transferred into Olejeme’s accounts.



Eze, in an affidavit in support of his claims, said that even though the interest -free loans which he began to disburse after discussions with Dr. Olejeme on April 2, 2014 were meant to be refunded before the end of 2016, the only response he received after issuing a demand letter was that he may have to wait indefinitely till she is through with her challenges from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).



The EFCC is currently investigating an alleged N69bn fraud in the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) during Olojeme’s tenure as chairman.



She was appointed to the position by former President Goodluck Jonathan.



Eze, in the affidavit added: “Unless ordered by this court, defendant will continue to remain indifferent to the demand to repay the loan.



“Between April 2, 2014 and March 25, 2015, Plaintiff (Eze) availed the Defendant (Olejeme) the total sums of two million, eight hundred thousand United States Dollars (US$ 2, 800, 000) and two hundred and forty, million naira (N240 , 000, 000) through her domiciliary account and current account respectively with Fidelity Bank Plc , Abuja.



“A breakdown of the dollar denominated loans shows that the Defendant received the said sums in five instalments, namely: US$1,000,000; US $700,000; US $1,000,000; US $50,000 and US $50,000 on 2/4/2014, 31/10/2014, 5/2/2015, 16/2/2015 and 25/3/2015 respectively; the bank statements evidencing the payments is herein attached and marked exhibit ‘B”. For ease of identification and reference, the entries against the Defendant are encircled and ticked.



“That also a breakdown of the Naira-denominated loans shows that the Defendant received the said sums in six instalments namely N10,000,000; N40,000,000; N50 ,000,000; N50,000,000, N50,000, 000 and N40,000, 000 on 25/7/2014, 14/8/2014, 27/8/2014, 21/10/2014, 27/10/2014 and 6/11/2014 respectively ; the bank statement evidencing the payments is herein attached and marked exhibit C.



“That the date line agreed upon by the parties has long effluxed without the Defendant coming to terms with her indebtedness prompting the Plaintiff to instruct her solicitor, Chief G.Tagbo to cause a demand letter to be written to the Defendant dated 29/1/2018 wherein a fourteen days ultimatum was given to the Defendant to make good her indebtedness to no avail.



“Plaintiff’s solicitor letter of demand was dispatched to the Defendant through Red Star Courier Service; Copies of the said demand letter and courier consignment note are herein attached and marked exhibits ‘D & E” respectively.



“The Defendant, upon the receipt of the said letter, merely deployed her personal aides to plead to me for time as she was having corruption issues with Economic & Financial Crimes Commission.”



Efforts to seek clarifications from Dr. Olejeme yielded no fruits as she declined to respond to calls and text message sent on Friday evening.





Share This