Beware Of Fake Tax Collectors - FG Cautions Nigerians

Tax payers have been advised to demand for written notice when they receive phone calls from tax officials for payment purposes in order not to fall victim to fraudsters.





Minister of Finance Kemi Adeosun said this on Sunday, following reports that fraudsters, who claimed to be officials of the Voluntary Assets and Income Declaration Scheme (VAIDS) were on the loose.





"My attention has been drawn to reports of some unidentified tax officials requesting for bank details and address of tax payers,” she said in a statement.“If you receive a phone call from someone claiming to be from the Tax Office, do not panic. Ask them to send you a written notice.“Do not provide any details like your address or bank details.”

