Bestman Dies As Newly-wed Couple’s Car Crashes In Lekki - [GRAPHIC PHOTOS]

Tragedy struck a newlywed couple in Lagos state as their groomsman died in an accident the couple were also involved in. The accident occurred at Jakande, Lekki Epe Expressway on Sunday, March 18.





Accident scene. Source: Facebook.

A source said the groomsman met his end when the car the couple were in tumbled three times. The source also revealed that the couple were travelling back when the vehicle lost control.

“The couple were completely distraught. The groom was wailing while the bride was just rolling on the hot tarmac in her wedding gown,” the source was quoted saying.





The source also revealed that one person tried to steal from one of the unconscious occupant of the car but was caught by other onlookers.

