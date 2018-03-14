Benue: Buhari Summons Police IG, Demands Full Report Of Police Operations

Published:

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday summoned the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, to the Presidential Villa, Abuja. Buhari seized the opportunity of the encounter to query Idris for flouting his directive that he should relocate to Benue State following the killings recorded in the state. The meeting was said to have lasted about 30 minutes after which Idris left the Presidential Villa without talking to anybody.





A source in the Presidency told journalists last night, "Police IG, Idris, was the first caller this (Tuesday) morning at the Presidential Villa apparently to explain his flouting of the President's order to remain in Benue at the height of the clash between farmers and herdsmen. "President Buhari who is believed to have summoned the IG, received him in a private audience. The IG left about 30 minutes after without speaking to anyone.





"It is believed the President demanded for a full report on police operations till date after which he will make further decisions. "There is a renewed resolve to make sure that the killings and bad security situation in Benue State abate”The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, confirmed the meeting to Punch. Shehu however refused to disclose details of the meeting.





Meanwhile, the Presidency had earlier on Tuesday said President Buhari would first ask Idris to defend himself against the allegation of disobeying a presidential order before taking any action on the allegation. The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr . Femi Adesina, had said this while answering questions during a radio programme, Political Platform, on RayPower FM. Buhari had during a meeting with stakeholders in Makurdi during his visit to Benue State on Monday said he was not aware that Idris ignored his instruction to relocate to the state when the recent killings started.

