Bauchi State Government Trains 1400 Security Personnels

In the bid to reduce youth unemployment in the state, the Bauchi State government through the office of the Bauchi State Commission for Youths and Women Rehabilitation, had entered a public-private partnership with a private security outfit, Zabgai Security under the supervision of Retired Colonel Adamu Mohammed.



Speaking at the passing out parade, the Chairman of the Commission, Alhaji Musa Mohammed applauded the strides taken by the current administration to curb youth restiveness and unemployment while ensuring the safety of lives and property of its citizens.



Also speaking at the ceremony, the Camp Commandant encouraged the newly trained personnel to be good representatives of the state in their various local governments while reiterating that the training will enhance their entry into any of the arms of the Nigerian military or paramilitary.



The training exercise which was handled by the Bauchi State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) focused on counter terrorism and intelligence gathering to combat security threats.



On this backdrop, the Camp Commandant maintained that the state will continue to enjoy peace and stability.

