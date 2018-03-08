Bauchi First Lady Hajia Hadiza Abubakar Charges Women To Be Good Ambassadors

Published:

Share This

Wife of the Governor of Bauchi State, Her Excellency Hajiya Hadiza Abubakar calls on women in the state to be worthy ambassadors of the state and the nation in general. The wife of the Governor made the call during a special event marking this year's International Women's Day themed "Press for Progress" at the Banquet Hall of Government House, Bauchi.Hajia Hadiza, who was ably represented by the wife of the deputy governor, Hajia Fatimah N Gidado stated that her office in collaboration with the Ministry of Women Affairs and Child Development are currently in collaboration with the state and federal governments in order to create programmes dedicated to bringing ease to the lives of women through special empowerment programmes:-Free Maternal and Child Medical and Health Services.-Conditional Cash Transfer Scheme.-Government Economic Enterprise Programme (GEEP).-Home Grown School Feeding.The event was organised by office of the Wife of the Governor in collaboration with the State Ministry of Women Affairs and Child Development and OXFAM-LINE Project.In his remarks, His Excellency the Governor, who was represented by his Deputy, Engr. Nuhu Gidado, stated that women are integral parts of human development as their contribution to society/national development cannot be overemphasized.