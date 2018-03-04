Atiku To Formally Declare 2019 Presidential Ambition In Two Weeks

Published:

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, on Saturday, said that he will formally declare his 2019 presidential ambition on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in two weeks. Atiku disclosed this in Abuja at the formal launch of the Street to Street Support Initiative (SSSI) for Atiku 2019 and the inauguration of national, zonal and states officers of the organisation led by National President and Head of Administration Wabara Gerald.





He was represented at the event by the National Chairman of Atiku Cares Foundation and Director Youth of Atiku Abubakar Campaign Organisation (AACO) Aliyu Bin Abbas. According to Abbas, the former vice president was overwhelmed by the support and love shown him across the country, especially in his bid for the presidency. Abbas said; "He nearly shed tears when he (Atiku) asked me to reschedule another engagement to represent him here as he was overwhelmed by the massive support given to him by Nigerians especially the youths in his 35-year experience of being a politician.





"He has suffered a lot from the hand of politicians but is consoled by the increasing support by Nigerians. In two weeks’ time by Gods’ Grace he will formally open his campaign office in Abuja on the platform of the PDP.“His message is that it is high time for Nigerians to vote out those in government due to their failure of helping the country out of its predicament and only resort to propaganda; and use and dump tactics.”

