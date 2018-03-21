Atiku Hails Police Withdrawal From Politicians, VIPs

Published:

Former Nigeria vice-president Atiku Abubakar has hailed the decision of the Police to withdraw its officers from guarding very important persons (VIPs) in the country. Recall that the Inspector-General of Police Idris Ibrahim, has on Monday annnounced the officers.





In a statement on Tuesday, Atiku noted that the country’s security forces are over stretchered and thus the development is a welcome one.“Our security forces are overstretched. We do not have enough military and paramilitary forces to provide security for the peace-loving people of Nigeria which is why the recent Government Girls Science and Technical College, Dapchi, Yobe State kidnapping occurred. Their school was left unguarded,” Atiku added.





"That to me would be a better use of their time and services. We already know that Boko Haram has an agenda to cripple Western education in Nigeria.“So how could we have left those schools unguarded? Why should the police be guarding VIPs who can afford personal guards and leave vulnerable girls unguarded?





"We are spending billions of Naira trying to encourage girls to go to school only to allow them be abducted by terrorists. In addition, he noted that he “welcomes the reported new policy of reassigning these 150,000 policemen from guarding VIPs to regular police duties especially as it relates to the much-needed protection of schools in the Northeast and other troubled zones.”





"As Kenneth Blanchard said, none of us is as smart as all of us. The Waziri Adamawa continues to call on the Buhari government to be open to solutions from well-meaning Nigerians and friends of Nigeria so we can navigate this nation away from the precipice.”

