Army Arrests Notorious Kidnapper In Okene,Recovers Four AK 47 Rifles

In continuation of intensive patrol across the states following a report on criminal hideouts, on Sunday 11 March 2018 troops of Headquarters Commands Army Record supported by Army Headquarters Special Forces conducted a raid operation at Irovochinomi and Egee communities within Okene Local Government Area of Kogi State.



During the operation one of the prime suspect by name Mohammed Bashir a member of the gang that allegedly killed Corporal Mamman of Army Headquarters Special Forces on 27 February 2018, was apprehended and the following items were recovered, 2 AK 47 rifles with registration number 58008731 and 45 rounds of 7.62mm special was recovered.









A follow up on the operation led to recovery of additional 2 AK 47 rifles.



The public are once again reminded that the operation still in progress.



Brigadier General Texas Chukwu

Director Army Public Relations.

