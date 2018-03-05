Army Arrests More Fulani Herdsmen Destroying Farms

Published:

In continuation of Exercise AYEM AKPATUMA, troops on patrol to Yeas, Kaseyo and Ukaa villages came across abandoned cattle grazing on a farm land. The cattle were driven out of the farm into custody in Awe Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.Similarly, troops while on patrol along road Ayilamo, Tomata and Kwantan Sule settlements accosted 3 herdsmen, armed with machetes deliberately grazing their cattle on a farmland thereby destroying it. Suspects were arrested and handed over to the police for further action.The patrol continues to protect communities and deny armed herdsmen / militia freedom of movement and action.You are please requested to disseminate this message through your medium.Thank you for your kind cooperation