Armed Men Storm Residence Of Ex-NIA DG Dauda

Security operatives on Monday stormed the home of a former Director General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ambassador Dauda Muhammed. His residence is located at No 3 Osara Lane, off Osara Close, Maitama District of Abuja.





The operatives are believed to be officials of the Department of State Security (DSS). According to findings, the DSS officials were at the building to evict the ambassador.





Dauda last month appeared before the House of Representatives Committee on Public Safety over $44 million missing from the NIA. President Muhammadu Buhari had appointed Dr Abubakar Rufa’i as new NIA boss.

