Arewa Forum Denies Rejecting Buhari For 2019 Presidency

Spokesperson of the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), Muhammad Biu, has disclosed that the group is yet to decide on its candidate for the 2019 presidential election. In a statement on Thursday, he noted that at the appropriate time, the North would tell Nigerians who the forum’s candidate would be.





Biu said: “The attention of the Arewa Consultative Forum has been drawn to the communique of the Northern Groups Summit held at the Arewa House, Kaduna, on Saturday, March 24, 2018 where the ACF was said to be a signatory to the communique.





"For the avoidance of doubt, the ACF would want to state clearly that it was never involved in the preparation nor participated in the said summit of that group and did not mandate any of its members to represent the forum.





"The ACF acknowledges the right of the individuals or groups to freedom of association as enshrined in our constitution. Any member who claimed to have represented the ACF or signed on behalf of the forum did so on his own.”





A leader of the Northern Elders Forum (NEF) Prof. Ango Abdullahi, and 17 other northern groups at a summit last Saturday had passed a vote of no confidence in President Muhammadu Buhari.





The coalition of Arewa groups had said that Buhari and other politicians from the region had failed the North. Abdullahi, Chairman of the Political Committee of the ACF, and another member of the forum, Ibrahim Mai-Sule, signed for the pan-northern socio-political group.

