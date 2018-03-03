APC Reminds President Buhari Of His Promises To Nigerians

Published:





The chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress in the UK has called on the President Muhammadu Buhari administration to fulfill the party’s promises to Nigerians. Philip Idaewor said this would “enable Nigerians see the values and visions of the APC for a new Nigeria where character, ethics and service to our country are values that will enable the emergence of the new nation we all desire.”



The party leader also said in a statement that APC "remains the best ideological vehicle to rapidly transform our polity and our country into one that works and one in which the lives of all peoples matter.”On the reconciliation committee led by a national leader Bola Tinubu, Idaewor is confident the former Lagos state governor would reconcile all aggrieved members of the party.



"APC needs to be in harmony with itself in order to attract the best minds from within its rank for national development,” he said.“Reconciliation would also ensure that forces who wish to play politics with the lives of Nigerians under the watch of the APC government are not given the oxygen to foment troubles for political gains.



"All patriots and progressives in our beloved party must join hands with the leadership to ensure that peace, discipline and vitality is restored within and between the leadership and members of the party at all levels.”

