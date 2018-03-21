APC Commends Buhari Over Return Of Abducted #DapchiGirls

Published:

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has praised the political will of the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari to ensure the safety of all Nigerians. The ruling was reacting to the release of the abducted students of Government Girls Science and Technical College, Dapchi, Yobe State.





In a statement released by the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Bolaji Abdullahi, the APC assured that the government is doing everything humanly possible to ensure the safe return of the remaining Chibok schoolgirls.





The party stated that if the last administration had demonstrated the same commitment when the Chibok school girls were abducted, they would have been rescued on time.





The statement reads in part: “The All Progressives Congress (APC) is extremely delighted with the news of the return of the school girls abducted from Government Girls Science and Technical College, Dapchi, Yobe State, by Boko Haram.





“The prompt release of the Dapchi school girls is another solid demonstration of the political will of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led APC administration to secure the lives of all Nigerians.





“With this prompt release of the Dapchi girls, the APC government has demonstrated how government should respond to such situations. If the immediate-past Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) administration had responded with the similar alacrity, the Chibok school girls would have been released or rescued. Instead, the PDP wasted several weeks wallowing in denial and conspiracy theories such that it was now left for the APC government to rescue many of the girls and rehabilitate them.





“We assure Nigerians that the current administration remains committed to securing the release of the remaining Chibok girls still held in captivity by Boko Haram and ultimately rehabilitate and reunite them with their families and loved ones.”

Share This