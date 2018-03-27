Anambra Police Ban Politicians From Using Sirens

Published:

The Anambra Police Command has banned politicians and other unauthorised persons in the state from using siren. In addition, the police halted the covering of number plates by unauthorised persons.





Commissioner of Police in the state Garba Umar revealed this on Monday in Awka during a press conference. According to Umar, only hospital ambulances on duty, the state governor, banks conveying money and police officers on duty were allowed to go with sirens.





“The command wishes to warn and remind the general public on the ban of incessant use of siren, and covering of number plates as anyone caught violating such laws will be arrested and dealt with decisively,” the commissioner added. He noted that the Command would start the enforcement of the order on April 20.





According to him, “Henceforth, all new application/request in respect of the services of police mobile men; Special Protection Unit; Counter Terrorism Squad; and Conventional Police, must be processed and submitted to the Office of the Commissioner of Police, Anambra State Police Command Headquarters, Awka, who will forward all applications to the Inspector-General of Police for approval.”

