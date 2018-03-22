Ambode Visits Japan,Woos Investors

Published:









Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode on Thursday held a meeting with the Japan-African Union Parliamentary Friendship committee in Tokyo, an influential group in the Japanese parliament.





Governor Ambode said the meeting, which was attended by members of Japan House of Representatives - Hon. Ichiro Aisawa and Hon. Asahiko Mihara, was in furtherance of his quest to woo Japanese investors especially with regards to finding a comprehensive solution to the challenge of transportation in the State.





He said his presence in Japan was pursuant to his determination to achieve infrastructural renewal for Lagos State.





“As a government, the renewal of infrastructure of Lagos State is of paramount interest to us. We cannot afford to miss the train of regeneration going around the world. We must continue to seek comprehensive and holistic solution to the various challenges confronting us.





“Lagos and Tokyo share many similarities including huge populations which require a comprehensive transportation and urban management strategy to deal with. Japan is also a city Lagos should aspire to be in terms of vertical development, land space optimisation, and efficiency,” the Governor said.





The meeting was also attended by the Japanese Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr. Sadanobu Kusaoke and the Nigerian Ambassador to Japan, Mallam Mohammed Gana Yisa.





During the week, the Governor also visited the headquarters of Yurikamome Incorporated, a light rail transportation facility which connects the down town Tokyo with Tokyo Waterfront City.





The light rail has and is patronized by all those who live, work and visit the facility since it opened in November 1995. It operates in just 14.5km and has 16 stations.





The light rail carries more than 45 million people yearly. It was further gathered that the Tokyo Metropolitan Government built the infrastructure, while Yurikamome Incorporated pro

