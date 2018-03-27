All Set For Commissioning Of World Class Ikeja Bus Terminal (Photos)

Published:





This is not in Dubai,London,Paris,New York or Atlanta Georgia, this is Ikeja, Lagos ,Nigeria. Everything is now set for the commissioning of the ultra modern Ikeja Bus Terminal.

Situated close to the domestic wing and MM2 airport in Ikeja ,the facility has the capacity of ferrying over 70,000 passengers to all parts of the State daily.

Fully built by an indigenous company Planet Projects ,the facility will be commissioned on Thursday by President Muhammadu Buhari. It is the first of it's kind in West Africa.

5,000 newly built air-conditioned buses have been procured to take passengers from the terminal to any part of Lagos.

Some of the facilities at the bus terminal includes internet wi fi ,ability to track the departure and arrival of every bus,automated payment and other hitech facilities.



It is in line with Governor Akinwunmi Ambode's resolve to turn the State into a mega city and facilitate easy movement of passengers across the State.

With the commissioning ,a gradual face out of the rickety danfo buses that have become the hallmark of Lagos State transport system for decades will begin just as the government faced out the molue buses.



The fully Nigerian built bus terminus without any foreign experts involvement will be replicated at TBS (which has been completed), Oshodi, Ajah, Yaba, Ojota, Agege as well as other parts of the State.

The CKN News crew were given an exclusive tour of the facility last night.

It is rather unbelievable that the facility was built from scratch to end within four and half months by Nigerians.



Also provided are world class toilet facilities and other conveniences to ease the movement of the passengers. It will also have a train terminus.

Due to its proximity to the airport,passengers to and from the domestic and international airport in Lagos would not go through the stress of taking their vehicles to the airport since a walkway is being put in place to facilitate their movement to and from the bus terminus.



On enquiry by CKN News. We were informed that the buses will be pocket friendly and the security of the passengers are well guaranteed.

With this new facility spread across the State ,the face of transportation in Lagos will not be the same again.







