Aftermath Of Victims Death:Segun Arinze ,Doren Hospital Reconciles

Few weeks back,a photo of a man electrocuted and left unattended to by a hospital in Lagos trended on social media.





The picture was captured by ace actor Segun Arinze.The victim died after he was allegedly left unattended to by the hospital .The allegation was finaly denied by Doren Hospital which also alleged that the victim was dead on arrival.





Segun Arinze met with the management of the hospital recently on the matter and this was his post.









"So finally I met with the Management team of Doren Hospital Ajah Lekki Lagos under the auspices of Association of General and Private Medical Practitioners of Nigeria (AGPMPN.) Remember the incident about a Man that was brought to Doren Hospital Thomas Estate Ajah? .

Well we had a meeting yesterday with the Lagos chapter exco led by the Chairman Dr S.T Akintade and the Etiosa Zone Chairman and Secretary Dr Michael Abah & Dr Clement Edobor.

Also in attendance was Dr F.O Daniyan of NATAFOD CONSULTANTS (interesting personality) Mr Uwaezuoke Nduaka, MD of Doren Specialist Hospital Dr E.O Ekong & Dr Essien Ekong.

At the parley I was briefed about the entire process and what transpired that day. That what i saw was after the fact. That a doctor from Doren had actually checked and certified the Man dead.

He was actually brought in dead (B I D) he was electrocuted and nothing could be done. And that the hospital Doctor had told the people that brought him to take his corpse to a mortuary since Doren doesn't have morgue facilities.

I specially thank Dr Ekong (Doren) and Dr Akintade who took time to educate me on the entire process and consequences of bringing in a dead person to hospitals. Evidence to back up their side of the matter was shown me.

After the parley which was very cordial i came out with a better understanding. Well i guess everyday is a learning process.

I want to specially thank my senior colleague in Nollywood Mr Paul Adams for brokering the meeting with AGPMPN and Doren Hospital. And to the Staff and Management of Doren Hospital."

SIGNED :SEGUN ARINZE

